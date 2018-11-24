Accessibility Links

Brendan Murray and Danny Tetley are eliminated from X Factor 2018

The two singers were voted off in the semi-final of the ITV competition

Brendan Murray and Danny Tetley have become the latest acts to be eliminated from The X Factor 2018 live shows.

Advertisement

The Irish singer and the last performer in the Overs category came bottom of the vote in Saturday’s semi-final.

While Murray failed to impress viewers with his cover of Snow Patrol’s Run, Tetley failed to gain enough votes with a version of This Is My Life, originally by Shirley Bassey.

One more act – either Acacia and Aaliyah, Dalton Harris, Scarlett Lee or Anthony Russell – will be eliminated from the contest on Sunday night.

Sunday night’s show is also set to see the cast of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again perform live on stage. This will be welcome news for X Factor fans who felt there was a lack of ABBA songs during Saturday’s Mamma Mia! night.

Although the evening saw contestants perform a medley of songs by the Swedish Supergroup, the first hour of the show saw acts perform non-ABBA tunes, from Bon Jovi’s Livin’ on a Prayer to Snow Patrol’s Run.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues 9pm Saturday, ITV

All about The X Factor

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

ITV, TL

