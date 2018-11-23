Gripping Fortitude season 3 trailer takes us on “one final trip”

Fortitude is on its way back, for “one final trip” – and by the looks of the new trailer, it’s lost none of its tension, atmosphere or ability to shock…

Sky Atlantic’s Arctic thriller returns for a concluding four-part miniseries on Thursday 6 December, and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal the first trailer below, complete with pulse-quickening action, surrealist flourishes and faces old and new – including more than one that fans thought they’d seen the last of…

Richard Dormer’s Sheriff Dan Anderson is back – seemingly as mad, bad and dangerous as we’ve ever seen him – as is Dennis Quaid’s trawlerman Michael Lennox.

But there are also glimpses of Michael Gambon’s Harry Tyson, who apparently took his own life at the end of the first series, and Sofie Gråbøl’s Hildur Odegard, who was murdered in season two.

Hildur did make an appearance after her death in the previous run, as an imaginary confidant to Sheriff Dan. But why Harry is back is another question. Does he appear in a flashback, as a figment of another character’s imagination – or is something even stranger than we’ve seen before happening in Fortitude?

Our guess is as good as yours – but we can’t wait to find out…

Fortitude season three begins on Sky Atlantic on Thursday 6 December with the full series available as a Sky On Demand Box Set immediately afterwards

This article was originally published on 31 October 2018