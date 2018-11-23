Vincent Regan joins the cast of Sky’s Dawn French comedy Delicious

Troy and 300 star Vincent Regan is to play a dashing former chef and rich restaurant whizz in the upcoming series of Sky 1’s Delicious.

His character Mason Elliott promises to set hearts fluttering in the jolly bed hopping Cornish cookery caper which returns for series three in December.

A genius chef, he deploys his talent for turning restaurants round as he joins Gina (Dawn French) and Sam (Emilia Fox) at the Penrose Hotel which they run together. Their characters’ tricky relationship – they were married to the same man, the late Leo Vincent (Iain Glen) – continues to be tested by the surprises that their family and turbulent love lives throw up.

Also returning to the fray are Sheila Hancock as Mimi Vincent and Iain Glen as Leo Vincent, the late former proprietor who narrates the action from beyond the grave. Aaron Anthony returns as Adam as does Tanya Reynolds as Teresa Benelli.

Executive producer Phillippa Giles said: “In the brand-new series of Delicious we were looking for an actor that could move the dial and change things up a bit. Vincent’s chemistry with Dawn and Emilia was palpable from the first!”

Delicious series three airs on Sky1 and NOW TV in December

This article was originally published on 13 November 2018