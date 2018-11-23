“Freaking good” – US viewers and critics react to Bodyguard on Netflix

As Bodyguard hits Netflix, reviews from critics and viewers in America have started to roll in.

Advertisement

In the UK, the series one finale of Jed Mercurio’s BBC1 drama was the country’s most watched drama TV episode since current records began in 2002, attracting 17.1 million viewers across 28 days.

But how has the thriller about a bodyguard protecting the Home Secretary gone down across the pond?

Well, all six episodes were released on Netflix on Wednesday 24 October, meaning that intrigued viewers have been able to binge the whole series at once.

In the UK, of course, the show aired weekly.

I started watching #Bodyguard on Netflix today, but that was a mistake because it’s now 1:18am and I’m on episode 5 out of 6. — Lea (@LeaLunacy) October 24, 2018

Just binge watched #Bodyguard on Netflix. It's been a while having watched such a mind captivating thriller that made me glued to the screen until I finished watching all the episodes in one go. — Vaibhav kumar (@Soldyx) October 25, 2018

So I just finished watching #Bodyguard on @netflix and I'd just like to say it was six hours well spent. Highly recommend. Also @_richardmadden I love you ❤️ — arielf 🎄☃ (@avril_horrel) October 25, 2018

Indeed, the review on Vulture remarked on how “instantly bingeable” the drama is.

“The machinations of this series and the dynamics between its political personalities create a complicated puzzle that demands to be solved,” the article says.

“That’s one of the factors that makes Bodyguard so instantly bingeable: you can’t let go until you figure out how all those pieces fit together.”

However, other viewers think Bodyguard would be better if they hadn’t watched it all at once… if only to reduce the stress levels.

@hadleydid and I have watched every possible British Netflix show but I have never been more stressed then watching #Bodyguard ! #ineedaxanax #ididnotseethatcoming — Lauren Green (@LaLa_Green1) October 25, 2018

You know a show is brilliant when you have to pause to compose yourself jsdhsjhdsj #Bodyguard #Netflix — Margo (@ihavenoCTRL) October 24, 2018

Or just because it allows fans to relish in the suspense a bit more…

After 3 episodes, I think I'm going to take it a little more slowly with #Bodyguard @netflix. In England it was a weekly series, so given the developments to this point, the show might be better served by my letting all that's happened sink in and live with me for a while. — Jan (@Jeanette607) October 25, 2018

Amusingly, lots of American viewers have remarked on the British accents in the drama.

The difference in pronunciation can lead to some confusion. For example, Sergeant David Budd’s use of the word “ma’am” when addressing his seniors in the police force (and the Home Secretary) can make it sound like he is talking to his mother… or as Americans would say – his “mom”.

Part of that stress comes from the fact that is sounds like they say mom , when they say mam🤷🏽‍♀️ #britishaccents — Lauren Green (@LaLa_Green1) October 25, 2018

Wait. Why does the guy from the Bodyguard on .@netflix keep calling Julia mom?? #netflix #Bodyguard — Andrea M (@AndreaCthatsme) October 25, 2018

The Hollywood Reporter’s review praises Bodyguard’s “pulse-pounding action and brain-bending twists” but concedes it can be “massively confusing” at times.

Deadline strikes a more negative note however, saying, “Unfortunately, full of filler where there should be thriller, Bodyguard just can’t get the job done, literally or figuratively.”

But judging by the early reactions online, Bodyguard could be about to win over a whole new audience on Netflix…

Check out #Bodyguard on #Netflix. Gripping thriller . Refreshing to see something different from your usual CIA/FBI stuff on every other show in this genre. 9.5/10 — shivam Kataria (@smartShivkat) October 24, 2018

Partway through the 2nd ep of #Bodyguard on @netflix and it’s pretty terrific so far. I’ve been a fan of creator Jed Mercurio’s from his excellent police corruption thriller, #LineofDuty. There’s 4 seasons available on @Hulu. Do yourself a favor and check them both out. — Jay Faerber (@JayFaerber) October 25, 2018

I honestly feel like no one is talking about HOW FREAKING GOOD @netflix #bodyguard is. I just watched the ENTIRE first season and it is literally the best thing ever! I’d also like to mention the lead actor is f’n gorgeous. #watchit #bbcbodyguard #Netflix pic.twitter.com/tEJ4SfuhPb — Carina Soliz (@Rrrrrina) October 25, 2018

Bodyguard is available on Netflix internationally now

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 25 October 2018