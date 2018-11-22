When does the Radio Times 2018 Christmas double issue go on sale?

Raymond Briggs’ Snowman, mince pies, wrapped presents waiting under the tree… There are some things you just can’t be without at Christmas time — and that includes a highlighter pen in one hand, and the bumper Christmas issue of Radio Times in the other.

Just like the first Christmas songs playing across the airwaves, earmarking the best festive telly is a tradition that heralds the start of Christmas — so when does Radio Times’ legendary double issue go on sale this year?

With a fortnight’s worth of the best interviews, reviews, features and listings for TV, film and radio, Radio Times will start to appear on newsstands in December – we’re keeping the exact date under lock and key for now, but all will be revealed right here.

What’s going to be on the cover of the Christmas Radio Times this year?

Radio Times’ Christmas issue is iconic, so we think long and hard about what might be on the cover — and for now, it’s a closely kept secret!

In the meantime, you can check out last year’s cover in this festive advert.

What — or who — do you think should grace the Radio Times Christmas cover for 2018?