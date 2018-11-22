Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who is Nick Knowles? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 profile

Who is Nick Knowles? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 profile

The DIY: SOS host is keen to help out with the physical challenges during the show

I'm a Celebrity 2018 rumours - Nick Knowles

I’m a Celebrity 2018 contestants: Nick Knowles

Famous for: Presenting a variety of shows, including BBC1’s DIY: SOS and 5-Star Family Reunion.

Advertisement

Twitter: @MrNickKnowles

Instagram: @nickknowles

Advertisement

Phobias: None.

Relationship status: Single.

Age: 56

Miss most: “My family”

He says: “I’d like to think I will do well under pressure but we will find out. I don’t have any phobias. Anything I have been nervous about in the past, I have gone out and done it, as I don’t like being frightened of things. I am used to physical things and I would sleep on a snooker table if I needed to so that (being in the Jungle) shouldn’t hold too many problems for me.

“The builders on DIY SOS do think I am slightly mad taking on something like this but they are also hugely encouraging.”

About: 56-year-old presenter Nick Knowles admits his friends and family were surprised when he announced he’d take part in I’m A Celebrity. However, he’s keen to make his mark, helping his fellow camp mates with the show’s physical challenges and helping to build useful structures — he’s got plenty of experience, having presented DIY: SOS since 1999.

Over his long career, Knowles has met both Prince William and Prince Harry, but when asked whether he expects the royal family to kick back and watch him on the show, he laughs.

“I think Prince Harry has got an important event coming up [the birth of his first child] that’s probably taking up all of his mind space rather than wondering how I am getting on in the Jungle! Both he and Prince William have more important things to worry about than me in the Jungle!”

Sign up to the RadioTimes.com email newsletter

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

I'm a Celeb hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I'm a Celebrity 2018 Who's going into the jungle?

Louis Theroux and Nigel Farage (Getty)

Louis Theroux: I want to interview Nigel Farage for my next documentary

ITV Pictures, SL

Dec says this year’s I’m a Celeb will be “tinged with sadness” thanks to Ant’s absence

c4jh

The Crown meets Hollyoaks in McQueen spoof ‘royal wedding’ invitation