Who is Malique Thompson-Dwyer? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 profile

The Hollyoaks actor says he's claustrophobic – and scared of eating testicles

I’m a Celebrity 2018 contestants: Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Age: 20

Famous for: Playing Prince McQueen in Hollyoaks, a role he’s enjoyed since 2016.

Twitter: @officialmal_

Bio: Soap fans will know Thompson-Dwyer for playing Prince, the son of Goldie McQueen and Shane Sweeney. To non-Hollyoaks viewers, of course, this won’t mean a lot, so just be rest-assured he’s an upcoming soap star.

His I’m a Celeb appearance doesn’t mean he’s quitting the C4 show, with Thompson-Dwyer confirming he has been given time off by Hollyoaks’ bosses and will return to the soap afterwards.

So, what can we expect from Thompson-Dwyer in the jungle? A self-confessed prankster, he’s set himself up as the trouble-maker of the camp, while also saying he’s an entertainer looking forward to “having a laugh” with his fellow contestants. In other words, him and John Barrowman could be a lot to take .

Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Although eager to take on Bushtucker trials, Thompson-Dwyer says he’s claustrophobic and is terrified of confronting one other thing in particular. “For me, eating testicles is going to be the worse,” he says, brilliantly tempting fate. “I am quite picky with my food so that’s going to be hard!”

At only 20-years-old, his time in the jungle will be the longest he’s ever stayed from his Liverpool home where he visits his Mum regularly.

And in case you were wondering, Thompson-Dwyer isn’t in a relationship. “I am single and I’m not looking for [love in the Jungle] but if it happens, it happens,” he says.

Overall, Thompson-Dwyer says he’s excited to enter the jungle, describing the opportunity as “a dream come true”. We’ll be keen to see if that’s still the case after he’s forced to munch down a kangaroo testicle.

