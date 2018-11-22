I’m a Celeb’s John Barrowman and Anne Hegerty had a sweet moment bonding over Doctor Who and David Tennant
The Chase's "Governess" Anne Hegerty is a massive Doctor Who fan
In an incredibly heartwarming moment on I’m A Celebrity, The Chase star Anne Hegerty found herself with a new friend as she bonded with Doctor Who actor John Barrowman over their shared passion for the sci-fi show.
“The Governess” Anne has already inspired many viewers by candidly discussing her Asperger diagnosis, and by throwing herself into a very difficult Bushtucker Trial. But she has also been struggling with life in the jungle.
Thankfully, it was Barrowman to the rescue in Wednesday night’s show.
The Torchwood actor kindly gave up his bed in Croc Creek for her, but – perhaps more importantly – he realised she was a Doctor Who super-fan.
The two Whovians discussed the show – and when Hegerty said that her all-time favourite Doctor was actually Barrowman’s co-star David Tennant, there was of course a massive high-five.
Barrowman played the Doctor’s time-travelling companion Captain Jack Harkness, before starring in his own spin-off show, Torchwood.
“If you need a hand, just holler and The Captain will come and help you,” he told her.
Later, in the Bush Telegraph, an emotional Barrowman recalled: “There was one point where her face lit up, and that was very nice to see… I’m just a big soppy cow!”
.@JohnBarrowman bringing the positive vibes! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JSgF5DtfwN
— I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 21, 2018
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues on Thursday 22nd November 22 at 9pm on ITV