Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Sian Gabbidon: the swimwear brand owner with Love Island friends

Owner of Leeds-based swimwear range Sian Marie Fashion, Apprentice candidate Sian has already made a splash with her range, with the likes of Love Island’s Kaz Crossley modelling her products.

Sian also models her own creations and wants to get “in there like swimwear with Lord Sugar”, which leaves quite the mental image of the former Amstrad owner in a bikini.

And fun fact: Sian had trials at Leeds football club. Although she claims she was “really good” at the sport, she didn’t turn professional after refusing to head the ball.

Sian says Coco Chanel is her role model in business, as she “came from nothing and worked her way to the top”.

Sian Gabbidon: The Facts

Age: 25

Occupation: Owner, Swimwear Brand

Lives: Leeds

Twitter: @siangabbidon

Instagram: @siangabbidon

LinkedIn: Sian Gabbidon – Sian Marie Fashion owner