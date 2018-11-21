I’m a Celebrity fans edit Biffy Clyro’s Wikipedia page after Nick Knowles’ confession goes viral on Twitter

This year’s helping of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Has been quite an education.

We’ve discovered football manager Harry Redknapp has no sense of smell, takes three cold showers a day and can’t recognise royalty even when he’s sitting next to them.

But DIY SOS star Nick Knowles had a story that may even top Redknapp’s, revealing he has once played a set with rock band Biffy Clyro.

Chatting to Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, the 56-year-old explained “I’ve always played. My brother’s a really good musician and I’ve always played along with him and a couple of years ago somebody heard me, I was playing on a rooftop bar in Soho with some other bands…

“Somebody from a record company saw me doing it and I got a phone call saying, ‘I’m from Universal, want to do an album?’”

Revealing a little more in the Bush Telegraph, he added, “It’s probably best not to say who they are because it would be embarrassing for them more than anything else…” before adding “Actually, they won’t mind, they’re nice lads, it was Biffy Clyro…”

The news that Knowles had joined the Many of Horror singers for a sesh greatly amused and pleased both I’m a Celeb hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly and fans alike.

Donnelly called for the catchily titled hashtag #BiffyClyroNotEmbarrassedTheyJammedWithNickKnowles to start trending on Twitter – which it quickly did, with the band themselves jumping in on the fun.

And some particularly over-zealous fans were keen to alter the Scottish rockers’ Wikipedia page, adding Nick Knowles to the list of band members.

I’m a Celeb’s 2017 Queen of the Jungle Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo also shared a screenshot from Wikipedia, where another fan apparently changed the entry to read they were ‘Nick Knowles back-up band.’

Who did this to Biffy Clyro’s Wikipedia 😂😩 #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/Uk6YVvnUev — Georgia Toffolo (@ToffTalks) November 20, 2018

Whether the screenshot was genuine or PhotoShopped, it wouldn’t be beyond I’m a Celeb fans to alter a Wikipedia page.

Earlier this week, someone changed Donnelly’s page to read he was “loads of fun and only 5’1” after Willoughby cracked the same joke.

Knowles has been an unexpected hit on I’m a Celeb, with many Twitter followers lusting after the rugged TV presenter.

He also won hearts after giving his luxury item, a pillow, to The Chase star Anne Hegerty, after she confided how hard she was finding jungle life.

Nick Knowles – a modern day hero.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here continues tonight at 9pm on ITV