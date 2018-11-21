Cheryl hits back at “relentless abuse” from press following X Factor performance

Singer Cheryl has spoken out against the “relentless abuse” and “unbalanced negativity” she received after appearing on Sunday’s X Factor.

Hitting back at the “tabloid press” and the negative response that followed her performance of Love Made Me Do It, the former judge on the ITV singing contest said such reaction “should not be tolerated in any walk of life”.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Cheryl said articles that questioned her appearance, body size and shape simply for “a clickbait headline” were “totally uncalled for”.

The former Girls Aloud singer – who has a child with ex-One Direction member Liam Payne, former bandmate of current X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson ­– also dismissed accusations that guest panelist Nile Rodgers had snubbed her by not giving her a standing ovation.

“Dragging innocent people into it like they did Nile Rodgers… is totally uncalled for,” she said.

Rodgers himself had previously poured scorn on the idea that he had snubbed Cheryl.

So I get to the lounge, open my powerbook and it says: @Xfactor fans are "convinced" that I snubbed Cheryl. With this pic on left as proof. Pic on right was me before I just happened to sit down. I'd never snub ANYBODY. It's not my nature. Really folks? This is what we've come to pic.twitter.com/2Soi1Qt473 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) November 19, 2018

Cheryl also added that she had watched her performance back and “loved it”.

Her post was well-received by fans, with many responding with messages of support.

Glad youve said something, the bullying towards u from one paper in particular has been shocking! Xx — Roo Gibbins (@RuthPayne0990) November 20, 2018

Why can’t people just leave you the F alone?!? It really hurts my heart 🙁 but I can feel you’re strong, back and better than ever 💪🏼 you should be SO proud because we all are, more than ever ♥️🥰 — C♛ (@ClaireBearx0x0) November 20, 2018

You shouldn’t even have to say this haha girl! We love you tho!! You’re amazing and don’t let anyone take this away from you. You’re doing amazing sweetie! pic.twitter.com/zflKNZgwAp — Alicia🦋👑 (@_aliciaaarenee) November 20, 2018

This Saturday’s X Factor is set to be a Mamma Mia! night, with contestants performing ABBA hits as members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus appear as guest mentors.

The X Factor continues at 8pm on Saturday on ITV