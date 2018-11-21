Autistic child writes touching letter to I’m a Celebrity’s Anne Hegerty

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star Anne Hegerty has won numerous hearts since appearing on the jungle-based reality show.

Advertisement

Better known as ‘Frosty Knickers’ quiz mistress The Governess in The Chase, Hegerty, 60, has shown her softer side as she’s candidly discussed her Asperger diagnosis, and become emotional as she’s struggled with camp life.

And her openness has proved a particular inspiration for one younger viewer – five-year-old Joseph Jarvis.

In a tenderly written letter, shared on social media by his mother Kate, Joseph wrote, “I was diagnosed with autism when I was five.

“I think you are very brave for going in the jungle, I couldn’t go in there as there are too many bugs.

“Sometimes people are mean to me because I am autistic, but watching you makes me see that other people can have autism and maybe I can have a cool job like you when I am older.

“I hope you win.”

Joseph’s letter went viral on Twitter, with over 20,000 people liking the heart-warming post – including I’m a Celeb 2017 winner Georgia ‘Toff’ Tofolo.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV