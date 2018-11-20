Strictly Come Dancing 2018 reveals celebrities’ songs and dances for week 10

After a high-octane Blackpool Week, the remaining Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrities are now aiming for a place in the semi-finals. But who’s got what it takes — and who will incur the wrath of judge Craig Revel-Horwood?

Following Kate Silverton’s departure last week, everything’s to play for, and we can look forward to some scintillating dance routines to songs including Hot Hot Hot by Arrow and Jump Around by House of Pain.

What are the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing week ten?

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev–Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Will Ashley and Pasha set the leaderboard on fire with a hot hot Samba?

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton – Tango to Eleanor Rigby by Big Country (originally by The Beatles)

After wowing the judges and viewers during Blackpool Week, can Charles keep himself out of ‘Casualty’ again and avoid the dance off?

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Waltz to See The Day by Dee C Lee

Could high-scorers Faye and Giovani waltz their way to the semi-finals?

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse – Quickstep to Sing Sing Sing by The Andrews Sisters

After a tense dance-off, can Graeme redeem himself with some fancy footwork?

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Couples’ Choice (Street and Commercial) to Jump Around by House of Pain

Joe’s speciality is high levels of energy and leapfrogs — so what better choice for him and dance partner Dianne than a song titled Jump Around?

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard – Salsa to Familiar by Liam Payne and J Balvin

Lauren is a dark horse of this series — but she’ll need to impress after a low score at Blackpool.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – Paso Doble to Malaguena by Brian Setzer

After a show-stopping Salsa last week, Stacey will be pulling out all the stops to bag a ten this week.