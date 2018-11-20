Accessibility Links

  4. Kiosk Keith has been replaced on I’m a Celebrity – and fans are very confused

'Kiosk Kev' has now taken over from the Outback Shack's iconic owner

Kiosk Keith

I’m a Celebrity’s Outback Shack owner Kiosk Keith has been replaced, and fans are more than a little confused by his absence during Monday night’s show.

Advertisement

Kiosk Kev has taken over the role, after Kiosk Keith (real name Raymond Grant) was dropped by ITV for the 2018 series.

Contestants Fleur East and Anne Hegerty were the first to meet the new shopkeeper, with Fleur saying, “Who have we go here then? There’s a new man in town Anne.”

Fans shared Fleur’s bemusement online.

“So you’re telling me Ant AND Kiosk Keith aren’t on I’m a celeb this year? Just not the same really is it,” one disappointed fan said.

“Kiosk Kev?? Where’s Keith gone someone catch me up,” another Tweeted.

“Kiosk Kev? That’s just all kinds of wrong,” another viewer Tweeted.

ITV has not confirmed why Kiosk Keith was replaced, although a report in The Sun Online alleged that the personality was removed from the series for inappropriate behaviour.

Viewers were in for another shock later on Monday night after The Inbetweeners’ star Emily Atack faced 50 snakes during a Bushtucker trial.

She was then bitten by a jungle python — leaving host Holly Willoughby looking in horror, while I’m a Celeb fans hid behind their sofas at home.

“This trial is my worst nightmare,” one viewer posted.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on Tuesday 20th November at 9pm on ITV

