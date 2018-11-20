I’m a Celebrity: who’s been nominated for the Bushtucker Trial?

The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! means only one thing: watching celebrities humiliate themselves in exchange for food in the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

Advertisement

But who’s been nominated for the latest challenge? And who’s faced which trials in the past? Read on to find out…

Bushtucker Trial 3: Scary Rose Trial

You voted for @JohnBarrowman to take on the Scary Rose! See if he swims to victory tomorrow night at 9pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/yoOSjC8I9J — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 20, 2018

Nominated celeb: John Barrowman

Stars won: N/A

Roses aren’t scary, so we can only assume this boat is booby trapped with an array of jungle nasties. But we reckon John is more than a match for the thorny ordeal…

Bushtucker Trial 2: Monstrous Monoliths

Your votes mean @anne_hegerty will be taking on tomorrow's Monstrous Monoliths Trial! Join us at 9pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV to see how she gets on. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/OzCfdYl3Id — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2018

Nominated celeb: Anne Hegerty

Stars won: 2

The Chase star Anne Hegerty, also known as The Governess, tackled the Monstrous Monoliths trial and claimed two meals for Snake Rock. With cockroaches, mealworms, grasshoppers, fish guts and slime dumped on her, she called time on the challenge, shouting “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here!”

Dec hailed her for her guts in facing her fears. Not literal guts, mind – she’s had more than enough of those.

Bushtucker Trial 1: Viper Pit

Nominated celeb: Emily Atack

Stars won: 9

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack was the first chosen to take on a Bushtucker Trial, presumably thanks to her hysterical reaction to skydiving. Her challenge? The dreaded Viper Pit…

“What’s a viper?” Atack asked before the trial – and it’s fair to say that after being in a pit writhing with them, she was very familiar with the snake indeed.

Atack whimpered and squealed her way through the challenge and came out covered in “snake juice” – but it was all worth it in the end as she got to feed the camp at Snake Rock and was upgraded to Croc Creek.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is at 9pm on ITV every night