Game of Thrones director confirms season 8 episodes will all be over an hour long

Game of Thrones director David Nutter has confirmed that all six episodes of the eighth and final season will be over an hour long.

Rumours have been rife for months that the series would turn to bumper, feature-length episodes for its final bow.

The season is the shortest yet in terms of episode count, but it appears that each episode will have a considerably longer running time.

During a Q&A on Reddit, Nutter, who helmed the first episode of the season, confirmed that each episode would be significantly longer than usual.

“Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes,” he said. “They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure.”

He also said that the final season will reunite characters who haven’t shared the screen for a while, and bring together some actors who hadn’t worked with each other at all.

“It was a chance for a lot of characters to work together that hadn’t worked together before,” he said, “or at least hadn’t worked together in a long time. So there was a sense of discovery and appreciation. Everyone saw it was coming to an end so there was a real family sensibility to it knowing that it was about to end — lot of tears, lot of sadness, but it was very special.”

HBO has confirmed that the final Game of Thrones season will air in April 2019, and shared a teaser, which you can watch below.

