JK Rowling, Tom Felton and Emma Watson wish Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch luck for Dancing With the Stars final

The author and Lynch's Harry Potter co-stars rallied behind the Luna Lovegood actress

Evanna Lynch, Dancing with the Stars (Getty)

JK Rowling, Emma Watson and Tom Felton are among the stars who sent good luck messages to Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch ahead of the Dancing With the Stars 2018 final.

Lynch, best known for playing Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film series, joined the US version of Strictly Come Dancing in September.

“I am so proud of you… We love you. We are rooting for you. Kill it tonight, girl!” Watson said in a video, which aired on US programme Good Morning America ahead of Monday night’s final.

“Best of luck, Evanna. Hope you win!” author Rowling added.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the eight Harry Potter films, said: “Despite all of our differences at Hogwarts, I want to wish you all the very best tonight. Keep making us all proud.”

“I love you so so much, best of luck!,” Katie Leung (Cho Chang) said.

“Bonnie here, your fellow Hogwarts alumni,” Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) added. “Wishing you all the best tonight Evanna and Keo.”

James Phelps (George Weasley) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) also sent good luck messages. “Bring it home,” Lewis said.

Lynch and her dance partner Keo Motsepe’s magical footwork earned them perfect tens for both their dances on Monday night’s final, but they eventually lost out on the trophy to radio personality Bobby Bones.

Here in the UK, Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday from 6.50pm on BBC1.

