John Bluthal, who played Frank in The Vicar of Dibley, dies aged 89

Actor John Bluthal, best known for his role as Frank Pickle in comedy The Vicar of Dibley, has died at the age of 89.

His agency Artists Partnership confirmed the news on Twitter, saying Bluthal had gifted people “years of laughter and entertainment”.

We’re sad to announce our wonderful client John Bluthal has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. John provided us all with years of laughter and entertainment. We will miss John hugely. — Artists Partnership (@TheAPartnership) November 15, 2018

Bluthal appeared in multiple Carry On films, The Return of the Pink Panther and Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night.

He would then go on to appear in many British TV shows including ‘Allo ‘Allo!, Jonathan Creek, Inspector Morse and Last of the Summer Wine. Later in his career, he starred opposite George Clooney in Coen Brothers film Hail, Caesar!

However, he’ll be most fondly remembered for his role as the secretary for the parish council in Vicar of Dibley, a character known for his long and boring stories.

Dawn French, who played the titular vicar, left a tribute to the actor on Twitter, saying she was remembering “tons of happy laughs”.