I’m a Celebrity: who’s been nominated for the Bushtucker Trial?

The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! means only one thing: watching celebrities humiliate themselves in exchange for food in the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

Advertisement

But who’s been nominated for the latest challenge? And who’s faced which trials in the past? Read on to find out…

Bushtucker Trial 1: Viper Pit

Nominated celeb: Emily Atack

Stars won: N/A

After being beaten by the red team before entering camp, only members of the yellow team – who are now currently living in the very basic Snake Rock camp – are eligible for the upcoming Bushtucker Trials.

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack was the first chosen to take on a Bushtucker Trial, presumably thanks to her hysterical reaction to skydiving. Her challenge? The dreaded Viper Pit…

Atack, 28, was spotted struggling with a particularly savage snake in a preview clip as she tried to wrestle out a star with her bare hands.

Looking on in horror, regular host Declan Donnelly, alongside newcomer Holly Willoughby, watched Atack as she braved the trial.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Willoughby whispered.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is at 9pm on ITV every night