I’m a Celebrity: who’s been nominated for the Bushtucker Trial?
Which celebrities are facing their fears for food?
The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! means only one thing: watching celebrities humiliate themselves in exchange for food in the infamous Bushtucker Trials.
But who’s been nominated for the latest challenge? And who’s faced which trials in the past? Read on to find out…
- I’m a Celebrity 2018 day 1: the highs and lows of (very) camp life
- Hol and Dec make their I’m a Celebrity presenting debut” so how did they do?
- Where is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! filmed?
Bushtucker Trial 1: Viper Pit
Nominated celeb: Emily Atack
Stars won: N/A
After being beaten by the red team before entering camp, only members of the yellow team – who are now currently living in the very basic Snake Rock camp – are eligible for the upcoming Bushtucker Trials.
Inbetweeners star Emily Atack was the first chosen to take on a Bushtucker Trial, presumably thanks to her hysterical reaction to skydiving. Her challenge? The dreaded Viper Pit…
Atack, 28, was spotted struggling with a particularly savage snake in a preview clip as she tried to wrestle out a star with her bare hands.
Looking on in horror, regular host Declan Donnelly, alongside newcomer Holly Willoughby, watched Atack as she braved the trial.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Willoughby whispered.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is at 9pm on ITV every night