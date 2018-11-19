Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. I’m a Celebrity: who’s been nominated for the Bushtucker Trial?

I’m a Celebrity: who’s been nominated for the Bushtucker Trial?

Which celebrities are facing their fears for food?

I'm a Celeb hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby

The return of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! means only one thing: watching celebrities humiliate themselves in exchange for food in the infamous Bushtucker Trials.

Advertisement

But who’s been nominated for the latest challenge? And who’s faced which trials in the past? Read on to find out…

Bushtucker Trial 1: Viper Pit

Emily Atack, I'm a celeb (Getty)
Emily Atack, I’m a Celeb (Getty)

Nominated celeb: Emily Atack

Stars won: N/A

After being beaten by the red team before entering camp, only members of the yellow team – who are now currently living in the very basic Snake Rock camp – are eligible for the upcoming Bushtucker Trials.

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack was the first chosen to take on a Bushtucker Trial, presumably thanks to her hysterical reaction to skydiving. Her challenge? The dreaded Viper Pit…

Atack, 28, was spotted struggling with a particularly savage snake in a preview clip as she tried to wrestle out a star with her bare hands.

Looking on in horror, regular host Declan Donnelly, alongside newcomer Holly Willoughby, watched Atack as she braved the trial.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Willoughby whispered.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is at 9pm on ITV every night

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

I'm a Celeb hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Coming soon Everything coming to Netflix this Christmas

Sair Khan and John Barrowman in a helicopter in I'm a Celebrity

I’m a Celebrity 2018 day 1: the highs and lows of (very) camp life

I'm a Celeb hosts Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby

I’m a Celebrity: who’s been nominated for the Bushtucker Trial?

ITV, TL

Football fans had a special reason for loving Harry Redknapp’s I’m A Celebrity entrance

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more