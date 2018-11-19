Football fans had a special reason for loving Harry Redknapp’s I’m A Celebrity entrance

I’m a Celeb returned to screens last night with new co-host Holly Willoughby and the arrival of 10 brave (or very foolhardy) celebrities, but it was solely Harry Redknapp that caught the eye of football fans for one brilliant reason.

Advertisement

First appearing on screen leaning out of a car door, the former football manager gave footie fans flashbacks to transfer deadline day where Redknapp was often seen giving impromptu press conferences out of his car window…

Here’s Harry and good to see the first shot was him chatting through a car window….well door. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 18, 2018

First shot of Harry Redknapp is him hanging out the window of a car. 😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zA2wfofUWq — James (@jamesdb_92) November 18, 2018

Love that Harry Redknapp arrived hanging out of his car like transfer deadline day.#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/yh4i9DFFzM — Joel Gleicher (@JoelG_88) November 18, 2018

And during the first challenge of the series – the ominously-titled Hell Holes ­– the former West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur boss was required to lean out of the front of a jeep to retrieve gold stars from a pit containing mud crabs and spiders.

Once again, viewers revelled in the same shot…

*Harry Redknapp pulls up hanging out the car window*⁠ ⁠ Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Harry: Well you know he’s a tewiffic player #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/kaXu3EBS6I — Kie🇧🇷 (@KieranRogers96) November 18, 2018

Of course Harry Redknapp’s first task involved leaning out of a car window. 😂 #ImACeleb — Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) November 18, 2018

The beauty of Harry Redknapp completing his first #ImACeleb challenge by poking his head out of a car window shouldn’t be ignored. Forget the crabs in the box, he was probably all set to announce the signing of Nick Knowles on a three-week loan. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 18, 2018

And just to ensure he provided enough entertainment for the evening, Redknapp also dropped a bombshell of an anecdote to fellow contestants Nick Knowles, Sair Khan and John Barrowman in the jeep.

“I used to think I was a good driver but I had a nightmare and ran over my wife one day,” the 71-year-old started.

“She got out the car and I thought she’d crossed the road and I pulled forward and she fell into the road and a bus stopped literally yards away and the most amazing part of the story probably, my grand-daughter is sitting on top of the bus and sees all of this.

“Unreal.”

And all that was only in day one. Who knows what other stories he’s going to come out with during the next few weeks?

Advertisement

I’m a Celeb continues 9pm tonight, ITV