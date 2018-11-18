Nile Rodgers to replace Robbie Williams on The X Factor 2018 live shows

Chic star Nile Rodgers is set to replace judge Robbie Williams on The X Factor in upcoming live shows.

Rodgers – who featured in the Judges’ Houses stage as a guest mentor alongside Louis Tomlinson – will fill in for Williams while the Take That star flies to Santiago as part of his South American tour.

Rodgers will fill in for Williams this weekend, with the Angels singer expected to return on the weekend of November 24.

Rodgers Nile said: “I had such a great time with Louis at the Judge’s House in Ibiza a couple of weeks ago that when the opportunity came to step in for Robbie I could not say ‘no’.

“From CHIC and Sister Sledge to Duran Duran and Daft Punk, I’ve had great experiences with Groups in my career, so I look forward to giving them as much support as I can while Rob is away!”

As part of his Heavy Entertainment Show tour, Williams is scheduled to perform in Santiago on Monday (5th November) Buenos Aires on Saturday 10th November and in Mexico City the following Saturday (17th November).

The X Factor is on 8.35pm Saturdays and 8pm Sundays, ITV