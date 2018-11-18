US Office cast reunite to beg Steve Carell to do a reboot

If there’s one question US Office star Steve Carell is used to being asked it’s probably if and when he might star in a reboot of the hit comedy series, based on the UK comedy of the same name.

So it’s little wonder, then, that Carell took the opportunity to work that very question into his Saturday Night Live opening monologue – with help from a few familiar faces.

US Office stars Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer (who played Erin Hannon, Andy Bernard and Pam Beesly respectively) popped up from the audience to grill Carell and beg him to join them for a reboot.

“I need that money. Let’s get that money, Steve!” Kemper shouted.

“You wouldn’t have to do all those sad movies anymore,” said Helms.

And as for Fischer? Well she claimed the the words Pam whispered to his character, Michael Scott, before she moved away were “Steve, don’t be a d*ck, do the reboot.”

Carell considered their comments before inviting them on stage for a very special announcement – that the night’s episode of SNL would be a “great show”.

Tease.