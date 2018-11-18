Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Kiosk Keith’s replacement on I’m A Celebrity 2018 has been revealed

Kiosk Keith’s replacement on I’m A Celebrity 2018 has been revealed

There is a new man in the I'm A Celeb jungle, and his name is Kiosk Kev

(YouTube/ITV)

The Outback Shack has a new owner: Kiosk Kev is replacing Kiosk Keith for I’m A Celebrity 2018.

Advertisement

Little is known about Kiosk Kev, the new man in the jungle. But we do know that he has an impressively full grey beard and moustache, long hair, upper arm tattoos, and an impassive expression.

He takes over from long-time Shack owner Kiosk Keith (real name Raymond Grant), who will not be taking part in this year’s show.

According to ITV Kiosk Kev is, like his predecessor, a man of very few words.

Following the launch on Sunday night, Viewers will meet him on Monday night’s show as he mans the Outback Shack, where contestants visit him to spend their Dingo Dollars on special treats.

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returns Sunday 18th November at 9pm on ITV

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

ITV Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

John Barrowman I'm A Celeb portrait

“My fans will freak out!” – John Barrowman shocks Doctor Who and Torchwood fans by joining I’m A Celebrity 2018

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I'm a Celebrity 2018 Who's going into the jungle?

I'm a Celebrity 2018 rumours - Nick Knowles

Who is Nick Knowles? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 profile

Screen Shot 2018-11-13 at 09.39.10

Who is James McVey? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 profile

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more