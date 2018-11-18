How do I get tickets for The X Factor live shows 2018?

How do I get tickets for the X Factor auditions 2018?

Bad news: the X Factor arena auditions have already come and past. All the episodes for this stage of the show were filmed earlier this year.

Likewise, the Six Chair Challenge was also filmed in early August.

How do I get tickets for the X Factor live shows?

Tickets for the live X Factor shows will be available shortly on ApplauseStore.com. You can check to see if tickets are yet available and sign up to be notified about their release here.

And yes, all tickets are FREE.

Where are The X Factor live shows filmed?

Like last year, filming is expected to take place in LH2 Studios in Acton, London W3.

What will happen The X Factor live shows?

Although we can expect details to be released in coming weeks, the show hasn’t revealed many details about coming episodes – we’re not sure yet if wildcard acts and the sing-off for top place is coming back.

Who are the judges in the X Factor live shows?

Louis Tomlinson, Simon Cowell, Ayda Field/Williams and Robbie Williams won’t be the only judges to appear on the panel during the X Factor’s live stages. Sharon Osbourne is scheduled to return in a judging role.

It’s not yet clear if Robbie will be appearing in every live show. He’s scheduled to perform on Saturday November 10 in Buenos Aires and in Mexico City the following Saturday (November 17).

And with The X Factor live shows taking place in the weeks running up to the final (December 1st), it’s likely Robbie will be double-booked.