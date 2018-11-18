Cheryl gets mixed reaction from fans as she returns to X Factor stage

Cheryl has returned to the X Factor, three years since her last stint as a judge on the ITV talent contest.

Performing her new single Love Made Me Do It, Cheryl was back on stage for a high octane performance with a brigade of dancers, 18 months after giving birth to her son Bear with One Direction star Liam Payne, former bandmate of current X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson.

And it would be an understatement to say fans were excited for her performance…

Just give me Cheryl at this point… #XFactor — Nick Barnes NΔB (@imnickbarnes) November 18, 2018

Some were impressed by what they saw, but others were skeptical of the ratio between autotune and live vocals in her performance…

Usually get annoyed when guests lip sync on #xfactor but wish Cheryl would do it for the verses as well as the chorus coz she sounds awful!! — Beccy Copland (@beccy_12345) November 18, 2018

And an odd moment when she licked the tattoo on her hand as part of her routine:

Why did Cheryl just lick her hand ?! #xfactor — Daisy (@DaisyAsana) November 18, 2018

I LOVE Cheryl but…😬 That tattoo lick though #XFactor⁠ ⁠ — Holly Roskilly (@Holsx) November 18, 2018

But it was Cheryl’s post-performance chat that got people talking, telling host Dermot O’Leary that her favourite acts were Dalton Harris (“killing it for me”), Misunderstood who went home last week and, er, “Alicia”.

Nimble Dermot was quick to figure out she meant remaining group Acacia and Aaliyah – but Cheryl’s slip-up didn’t go unnoticed by fans…

So Cheryl likes Misunderstood and Alicia, neither of whom are in the competition. Okaaay. #xfactor — Jill Mansell ✍🏼 (@JillMansell) November 18, 2018

Awkward moment when you try and show support for one of the acts but get the name wrong. Alicia? 😂 whoops Cheryl. #XFactor — ❤Kirsty❤ CM💖 JGang💚 Westlife💜 (@_kirstyspencer_) November 18, 2018

DID CHERYL ACTUALLY JUST CALL HER “alicia” BYE #XFactor — leo? (@le0hno) November 18, 2018

The X Factor returns for its live semi-finals next Saturday 24th November