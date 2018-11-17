“Let’s rename it No Big Band Week”: X Factor viewers left confused by contestants’ song choices

You’d be forgiven for thinking that X Factor‘s Big Band Week would include a Big Band. As themes go, it’s pretty self explanatory…

But fans of the show were left confused by the contestants’ songs choices and arrangements as many eschewed the 30-piece orchestra booked for the show.

Brendan Murray put in the second performance of week five with a rendition of Say Something by A Great Big World, which saw the young Irish singer on a stage with low lighting and, er, hardly any instruments – and it did not escape viewers’ notice…

Since when was ‘Say Something’ a Big Band song?!!! What’s the point in having categories if you’re going to do whatever you like anyway?! #SendHimHome #XFactor #BigBandWeek #Brendan — Mini Mama (@littlemrsrhi) November 17, 2018

20 minutes late but WTF was Brendan’s tune on Big Band week? He didn’t use the big band at all and they all sat out. Ridiculous. #XFactorUK #xfactor2018 #xfactor — Darren Altman (@DarrenAltman) November 17, 2018

The sainsburys advert is more big band than Brendan's performance #xfactor2018 — karen (@karenwales66) November 17, 2018

But Murray wasn’t the only one to dodge the theme – teen duo Acacia and Aaliyah chose to pen their own song after landing in the sing-off for a second week, and while their bold vocals and lyrics impressed the judges, Ayda Williams wasn’t the only one to note how little they made of their available instrumental accompaniment.

Ugh why have a theme and then just let Acacia and Aaliyah disregard it I love @robbiewilliams but it’s #BigBandWeek #XFactorUK — Sally 🙂 (@Salsupernatural) November 17, 2018

Acacia and Aaliyah not get the memo about Big Band week? 🤔 #XFactor — Linzi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@wilkotweets) November 17, 2018

Acacia & Aaliyah might of been good but it’s Big Band Week and that was not it #XFactor — Matthew Hayle (@Matt_Hayle) November 17, 2018

Bella Penfold – who drew criticism from the panel for her song choice – was another to avoid the band while delivering her own take on London Grammar’s Strong.

With absolutely no disrespect to Bella, who has a beautiful voice, @londongrammar is not a big band song. My wonderful son @ChrisN18T would not be happy!!! — Mark Taylor (@tigermark119) November 17, 2018

@bella_penfold did u forget it was big band night ? — alan hendrix (@Siralanhe) November 17, 2018

Thought big band was rat pack Sinatra micheal bauble that sort of genre why are bella Brendan those 2 girls singing whatever they want is it cause they can't sing different genres #XFactor — Von (@DonachieYvonne) November 17, 2018

All in all, viewers were left disappointed by the show’s failure to deliver on its theme.

@TheXFactor this is hardly big band week. live band, but not big band by any means. #xfactor #BigBandWeek #XFactorUK — mr a (@mraldo75) November 17, 2018

@TheXFactor #bigbandweek ? Wouldn't say many of these songs are big band… 🤔 — ⚒ Julie Mepham ⚒ (@Gr33nD4yFan) November 17, 2018

@TheXFactor how can this be big band week when only half have done big band numbers! — Cathy farmer (@Kitcat1230_6) November 17, 2018

But half of the contestants did deliver Big Band classics for fans to get their teeth into, with Anthony Russell, Shan, Danny Tetley and Dalton Harris all wowing with their high octane performances.

Indeed, Harris – who received a lengthy standing ovation from the audience – was praised by Cowell for giving the best performance of the series so far with his showstopping version of Listen by Beyoncé.