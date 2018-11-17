5 memorable moments from Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Week

Strictly Come Dancing‘s Blackpool Week is always a big show – and this year was no exception.

From the first 40 of the series to a Katya and Neil dancing reunion and a few very fierce outfits, take a look at the most memorable moments from Saturday’s live show below…

1. Ashley and Pasha scored the first perfect 40 of the series

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev secured tens from all four judges for their Jive to Shake Ya Tail Feather by The Blues Brothers – winning them the first perfect 40 of the 2018 series.

2. Katya and Neil Jones danced together and fans got emotional

wish I didn’t actually tear up watching neil and katya in that dance but here we are — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) November 17, 2018

The married couple took to the dance floor together for the first time since footage emerged of Katya kissing her celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

3. Giovanni’s mesh poloneck was… quite something.

Some pictures of Faye and Giovanni’s Paso! How FIERCE do they look!? #TeamGandT #Strictly pic.twitter.com/kWvrDIP0K8 — Faye Tozer SCD (@StrictlyFaye) November 17, 2018

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice’s sultry Paso Doble was very intense, not least because of Giovanni’s striking mesh poloneck. Let’s hope this style catches on.

4. Stacey Dooley’s lifts blew people’s minds

Them: Try not to draw attention to yourself, just keep it casual. Me: Sure, no problem Also me: #Strictly pic.twitter.com/eoYwNGw2gw — BBC Three (@bbcthree) November 17, 2018

Stacey’s lifts were something to behold – and that image of her landing on the dance floor on a ginormous stick of rock will be seared into our minds forever.

5. The flamingo-themed pro dancer performance went down a treat

The group professional dance, to the voice of Gloria Estefan who performed a string of her hit songs live, was completely mad and such a fabulous way to open Blackpool Week.