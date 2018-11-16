Doctor Who fans loved new monster Pting and want one for Christmas

This week’s Doctor Who, The Tsuranga Conundrum, introduced us to a brand new monster, simultaneously deadly and unbearably adorable.

Advertisement

Pting isn’t a malicious creature, it turned out, but with toxic skin and a penchant for eating anything inorganic (like a spaceship, for instance) it could easily kill you. However, that didn’t stop viewers falling for its ugly-cuteness – and immediately adding it to their Christmas gift lists.

bit in love with the pting pic.twitter.com/9yeOrdId9q — eloise (@queerlannister) November 4, 2018

Ohhh the pting was so cute. I’d love a little snuggle pic.twitter.com/Hfk4WiKQv8 — Mandip Gill (@MandipGill) November 4, 2018

Can I have a Pting for Christmas #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/vSce44O4zu — Steve Coats-Dennis (@blondsteve) November 4, 2018

Petition for a SOFT TOY PTING TOY from @CharacterToysUK !! I need it #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/siMlzySjCc — Thomas Chapman (@Tom_Chappy_man) November 4, 2018

Christmas is fast approaching, the perfect time to release a Pting plush! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/GHRfC93aiI — Doctor Who Page (@dwpageofficial) November 4, 2018

Fans also spotted similarities between Pting and some other Doctor Who monsters – basically, they thought it looked like the love child of series one’s Raxacoricofallapatorian family the Slitheen and series four’s the Adipose…

The pting looked like an adipose and a slitheen had a baby #DoctorWho — bee🐝 (@karensmyidol) November 4, 2018

I enjoyed that! It was fast paced, tense and very unique. The Pting was like a cross between an Adipose and a little Slitheen (which was just adorable) and

the scenes between Ryan and the Pregnant Man talking about fatherhood were really sweet! What did you think?#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/qCTAFmdNoB — The Women of Who (@TheWomenOfWho) November 4, 2018

Tonight’s episode of #doctorwho was actually pretty good. The development of Ryan’s character was needed and didn’t feel TOO forced. The new characters felt fleshed out enough. It may look like the lovechild of an adipose and a slitheen but I think the Pting’s my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/UH69wjo8vG — a breadroll (@iPoke_iDraw) November 4, 2018

We look forward to hearing the story of how those two got together in future episodes…

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sunday

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 5 November 2018