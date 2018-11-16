Danny Dyer to host Have I Got News For You

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer will briefly vacate the Queen Vic boozer for a role heading up an altogether more civilised affair – a guest slot hosting satirical series Have I Got News For You. Dyer will front the popular news quiz on December 7th.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old actor caught the eye of BBC producers after his now infamous slot on Good Evening Britain, in which he slammed former Prime Minister David Cameron as a “t***.”

Dyer’s blunt speaking on the topic of Brexit impressed execs, who approved of his “everyman” approach.

A BBC source told The Sun, “The BBC has endless posh presenters but Danny offers something different.

“Beeb bosses think he makes dull topics accessible, and they think he’ll do a good job at holding the fort on Have I Got News For You.”

This is not Dyer’s only upcoming venture on the BBC, after it was previously revealed he would be fronting a historical programme for the channel – Danny’s Right Royal Family – following on from the revelation he is a distant relative of the royals in his 2016 edition of Who Do You Think You Are?

The new show will see Dyer discovering how his ancestors lived, as well as learning to hunt in the style of distant relative, William the Conqueror.

Speaking about his royal connections, Dyer explained (in typical Dyer style), “I’m still in shock at the fact that I’m related to such important people,” he said.

“I’ve had a ball getting to know them. It was a nutty experience.”

Advertisement

He is also thought to be appearing alongside daughter and Love Island winner Dani Dyer and her boyfriend Jack Fincham, in a fly-on-the-wall-style show observing their life.