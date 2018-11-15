Maisie Williams apologises after getting the giggles on stage

Maisie Williams has taken to Twitter to apologise for giggling on stage during a performance of stage play I and You.

The 21-year-old, who plays Caroline in the Laura Gunderson-penned play at Hampstead Theatre, blamed her laughing fit on medication she’d been taking for a bug.

Would like to apologies for getting the giggles on stage tonight. Been holding down a sickness bug all day and I think all the pepto-bismal has made my brain loopy. Love to all who made it a special show 💛 — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) November 14, 2018

Apart from her slip-up last night, Williams, who has made her stage debut with I and You, has garnered generally positive reviews for her role in the play, which is on stage until 24th November.

Williams explained in an interview with The Guardian that she has always wanted to transition from screen to stage, having previously been offered a role on Broadway while Game of Thrones was still filming.

“It would have been too much, moving to a new city like that, to a new country. And then to be doing eight shows a week on Broadway when I’ve never been on stage before – it just wasn’t right,” she explained.

Having played Arya Stark in Game of Thrones for ten years, (with the filming for the final series now wrapped), Williams added she is now at peace with leaving the character behind.

“I got to the end and I didn’t want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do.”

Game of Thrones director David Nutter has since confirmed that all six episodes of the eighth and final season will be over an hour long.

He also said that the final season is set to reunite characters who haven’t shared the screen for a while, and bring together some actors who have previously not worked together.

The final series of Game of Thrones will air in April 2019.