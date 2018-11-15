Endeavour will return for a sixth series, but some cast members won’t be back

Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour is set to return for a sixth series next year, ITV have announced, following the successful broadcast of its six-episode fifth series this year.

Advertisement

Russell Lewis, who created the series and has written every episode, will return for screenwriting duties, with stars Shaun Evans and Roger Allam also reprising their roles of DS Endeavour Morse and DCI Fred Thursday. The series will film later this year for broadcast in 2019.

However, a couple of familiar faces won’t be returning for the new episodes, with actors Lewis Peek (who played DC George Fancy) and Dakota Blue Richards (WPC Trewlove) both bowing out after the series five finale.

“This is the end of Trewlove for now – Dakota told us she wanted to leave at the beginning of last year, so we planned series five to give her the arc with Fancy and build to his demise and her leaving,” executive producer Damien Timmer told RadioTimes.com, also confirming that “the very talented” Peek’s role was only ever supposed to last one year.

“But the door is always open for return appearances!” Timmer added.

When I first started on @EndeavourTV three years ago, I couldn’t have anticipated the immense love I would feel for everybody involved. Thank you for being talented colleagues, wonderful friends and a beautiful family, you are all wonderful. Goodbye Trewlove 💋 pic.twitter.com/qPCwsGTMLB — Dakota Blue Richards (@DakotaBlueR) March 11, 2018

Endeavour is produced by Mammoth Screen for ITV, and also stars Anton Lesser, Sean Rigby, Abigail Thaw, James Bradshaw, Sara Vickers and Caroline O’Neill.

This article will be updated with more details

Advertisement

Endeavour will return for a sixth series in 2019