Best Black Friday laptop deals 2018 UK

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll be listing all the best Black Friday discounts on portable computers here…

Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering a wide range of laptops for just a fraction of what they usually cost.

Sounds good, doesn’t it? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November, followed by Cyber Monday on 26th November.

What were the best Black Friday laptop deals last year?

Last year, customers could save hundreds on laptops. For instance, eBay slashed £200 off the price of the LENOVO IdeaPad 320 14IKBN 14″ Laptop and John Lewis £350 off their HP Pavillion Gamer 17’’ Core i7 8GB ITB Laptop.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with laptop deals?

Expect to see Currys, PC World, John Lewis, eBay and many more joining the retail party.

The online retail giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend laptop deals

This page will be updated when new deals become available…