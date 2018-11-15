Best Black Friday 2018 Nintendo Switch deals UK

A trip down Rainbow Road or to the Kingdom of Hyrule could be about to get a lot more affordable – as Black Friday is set to bring mega discounts on the Nintendo Switch.

Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering deals on the much sought after games console ahead of Christmas.

Sounds tempting, doesn’t it? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November, with Cyber Monday on 26th November.

What were the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals last year?

Last year customers made great savings on the games console. For instance, GAME slashed more than £40 off the price of its Nintendo Switch Neon With Mario Odyssey and Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle bundle.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with Nintendo Switch deals?

Expect to see Amazon, GAME, eBay and many more joining the retail party.

Latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

This page will be updated when new deals become available…