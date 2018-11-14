Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Tom Bunday: the tree doctor turned business mogul
Apprentice hopeful Tom Bunday is looking to branch out in a new venture with Lord Sugar
Apprentice candidate Tom Bunday runs a successful arboricultural business which – for those of you who aren’t in the know – means he’s a tree surgeon. But as well as tending to trees, Tom has a great time climbing them after winning a tree climbing championship at college.
According to his website, while Tom struggled through his education, he “thrived” in the pure challenge that was offered to him through business – which has seen the 28-year-old build up another two successful companies, invest in a property portfolio and write two books. All very impressive, by any standard.
Oh, and he’s getting married soon, which is nice.
What can we expect from Tom?
By his own admission, Tom is immature – which may see him become an irritant to some of the candidates… and the viewers.
Speaking at his audition for the show, he explained: “I’m so immature when it comes to social environment. All the lads absolutely love me. All the girls absolutely hate me because I’m having such a good time. So I think it’s a good thing because it draws people to me but it’s a bad thing because some people think I’m immature.”
Nonetheless, Tom says he’s a hard worker who finds himself becoming “obsessed” with certain topics, and values his loyalty as one of his key traits.
Could he be a bit of a grower on Lord Sugar – or is Tom all (tree) bark and no bite?
The Apprentice 2018 candidates: Tom Bunday
Age: 28
Occupation: Owner, Tree Surgery Firm
Lives: Southampton
Best/Worst quote: “It sounds really morbid but if you know you’re going to die in a year’s time, what would you do in that year? And that’s how I live my life.”
Twitter: @TomBunday
Instagram: @tom.bunday
The Apprentice continues Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC 1