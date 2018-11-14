Anti-Brexit protester keeps trying to gatecrash BBC News in hilarious live TV blooper

BBC News – the gift that keeps on giving – has inadvertently provided another bit of TV gold on the day Theresa May reveals her Brexit deal to cabinet.

Advertisement

It all started as a protester crept into the centre of the shot as a presenter interviewed Chatham House researcher Georgina Wright, carrying two double-sided signs which bore slogans like “save the NHS” and “stop the Brexit mess”.

But the fun really began after the BBC News director attempted to freeze him out by switching to a second shot of Wright, only for the protester to foil him by sneaking into that shot too, clearly aware of how the angles had been set up.

This continued, apace, for over one joyous minute. Check it out below.

Lovely. This protester has learned about camera shots, so does his best to crash each one. The director takes on the challenge and the scene becomes a beautifully British cat and mouse game that speeds up perfectly. pic.twitter.com/IdP5EjVzst — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) November 14, 2018

The demonstrator, who was draped in a Union flag and sporting a top had with “stop Brexit” written on it, has been identified on Twitter as campaigner Steve Bray, who has staged a daily protest outside parliament every day for over a year.

Advertisement

It may not have the desired effect of stopping Brexit, but it has given us a laugh, at the very least.