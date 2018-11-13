BBC cancels drama The Last Post after just one series

The Last Post, BBC1’s period drama set in Aden in 1965 at the twilight of Empire and starring Jessica Raine, has been axed after just one series, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

Created by Bafta-winning writer Peter Moffat, it finished its six-part run on BBC1 in December 2017, with Radio Times TV editor Alison Graham writing that the “sentimental ending is clearly set up to facilitate a second series”.

However the BBC confirmed in a statement to RadioTimes.com: “The Last Post was a fantastic series but we can confirm it won’t be returning. We are looking to bring new ideas to BBC1 and tell new stories. We’d like to thank Peter, the brilliant cast and production team for all their hard work on the series.”

Based on Moffat’s childhood memories of his father’s career as an officer in the Royal Military Police, Raine played Alison, a woman ahead of her time who railed against her stifling marriage. The drama’s other stars included Jessie Buckley and Stephen Campbell Moore.

BBC head of programmes Charlotte Moore was among its many fans when it aired last autumn, with a consolidated audience of 6.8 million viewers, including catch-up, for the series opener. The final episode held up in the ratings, attracting a total audience of 5.84 million.

However, according to sources, the feeling seems to be that it didn’t quite spark enough acclaim to be given another go. So the bugle really is being sounded for the final time.

This article was originally published on 8 May 2018