Strictly Come Dancing reveals celebrities’ songs and dances for Blackpool Week

Finally, the time has come – it’s Blackpool Week on Strictly Come Dancing! The remaining couples who have made it to this milestone will be dancing their socks off in the legendary ballroom on Saturday 17th November 2018.

As the competition ramps up following Danny John-Jules’s departure, we can look forward to some fabulous routines in week nine, with songs ranging from The Blues Brothers’ Shake Ya Tail Feather to Love Affair’s Everlasting Love.

Read on for all the couples’ songs and dances for Blackpool Week.

Below is the full list of songs and dances the celebs and professional dancers will be performing for Strictly’s 2018 Blackpool Week:

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev– Jive to Shake Ya Tail Feather by The Blues Brothers

Will this Jive see the pair score top of the leaderboard yet again?

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton – Samba to La Bamba by Connie Francis

We’ll have to wait and see if the Samba is enough to save Charles from another Casualty and keep him out of the bottom two.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Paso Doble to Unstoppable by E. S. Posthumus

These two truly are Unstoppable – will their winning streak continue in Blackpool?

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse – Couples’ Choice: Theatre and Jazz to The Trolley Song by Meet Me in St. Louis

Graeme and Oti found themselves in the bottom two last week – so Couple’s Choice is their chance to get back on track and show off the cricketer’s skill set.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Quickstep to Dancin’ Fool by Copacabana

Joe’s speciality is being light on his feet – so we’ve got high hopes for his Quickstep this weekend.

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec – American Smooth to Everlasting Love by Love Affair

Kate should be right back on track after the injury that held her back last week – let’s hope she has better luck in Blackpool.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard – Argentine Tango to River by Bishop Briggs

Lauren and AJ secured their first nines last week, can they achieve a ten at Blackpool?

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – Salsa to Ooh Ahh (Just A Little Bit) by Gina G

After Stacey’s Waltz last week, she’ll be ramping up the pace at Blackpool – this might be her chance to bag her first ten.