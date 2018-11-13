Strictly Come Dancing reveals celebrities’ songs and dances for Blackpool Week
From The Blues Brothers' Shake Ya Tail Feather to Love Affair's Everlasting Love - check out the tunes the couples will be dancing to in the legendary ballroom
Finally, the time has come – it’s Blackpool Week on Strictly Come Dancing! The remaining couples who have made it to this milestone will be dancing their socks off in the legendary ballroom on Saturday 17th November 2018.
As the competition ramps up following Danny John-Jules’s departure, we can look forward to some fabulous routines in week nine, with songs ranging from The Blues Brothers’ Shake Ya Tail Feather to Love Affair’s Everlasting Love.
Read on for all the couples’ songs and dances for Blackpool Week.
Below is the full list of songs and dances the celebs and professional dancers will be performing for Strictly’s 2018 Blackpool Week:
What are the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Week?
Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev– Jive to Shake Ya Tail Feather by The Blues Brothers
Will this Jive see the pair score top of the leaderboard yet again?
Charles Venn and Karen Clifton – Samba to La Bamba by Connie Francis
We’ll have to wait and see if the Samba is enough to save Charles from another Casualty and keep him out of the bottom two.
Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Paso Doble to Unstoppable by E. S. Posthumus
These two truly are Unstoppable – will their winning streak continue in Blackpool?
Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse – Couples’ Choice: Theatre and Jazz to The Trolley Song by Meet Me in St. Louis
Graeme and Oti found themselves in the bottom two last week – so Couple’s Choice is their chance to get back on track and show off the cricketer’s skill set.
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Quickstep to Dancin’ Fool by Copacabana
Joe’s speciality is being light on his feet – so we’ve got high hopes for his Quickstep this weekend.
Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec – American Smooth to Everlasting Love by Love Affair
Kate should be right back on track after the injury that held her back last week – let’s hope she has better luck in Blackpool.
Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard – Argentine Tango to River by Bishop Briggs
Lauren and AJ secured their first nines last week, can they achieve a ten at Blackpool?
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – Salsa to Ooh Ahh (Just A Little Bit) by Gina G
After Stacey’s Waltz last week, she’ll be ramping up the pace at Blackpool – this might be her chance to bag her first ten.