Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is People Just Do Nothing series 5 on TV?

When is People Just Do Nothing series 5 on TV?

Everything you need to know about the fifth and final series of the Bafta-winning mockumentary

Picture Shows: Steves (STEVE STAMP), Decoy (DANIEL SYLVESTER WOOLFORD), Chabuddy (ASIM CHAUDRY), Fantasy (MARVIN JAY ALVAREZ), Grindah (ALLAN 'SEAPA' MUSTAFA), Beats (HUGO CHEGWIN) - (C) Roughcut Television - Photographer: Jack Barnes (BBC)

Bafta-winning comedy People Just Do Nothing is coming to an end after five series.

Advertisement

However, the Kurupt FM crew aren’t going out without a bang, as the BBC3 mockumentary airs on BBC2 for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know about the fifth and final series.

What time is People Just Do Nothing on TV?

People Just Do Nothing airs Mondays at 10pm on BBC2 (beginning Monday 12th November), and Wednesday at 12.35am in Northern Ireland.

What’s the show about?

Programme Name: People Just Do Nothing - TX: n/a - Episode: Generic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Chabuddy (ASIM CHAUDRY), Grindah (ALLAN 'SEAPA' MUSTAFA), Beats (HUGO CHEGWIN), Steves (STEVE STAMP), Fantasy (MARVIN JAY ALVAREZ), Decoy (DANIEL SYLVESTER WOOLFORD) - (C) Roughcut Television - Photographer: Jack Barnes

The show is created and performed by Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp and Asim Chaudhry. Having starting out as a YouTube show, the series was picked up by BBC3 and went on to win a Bafta in 2017 for best scripted comedy.

It follows a bunch of “man-children” in their 20s, as they attempt to run a pirate radio show in a makeshift recording studio in a Brentford council flat.

What’s series 5 about?

The six new episodes will see DJ Steves (Steve Stamps) have a run-in with the police, while Chabuddy G’s (Chaudhry) dreams come true when he gets an insatiable older girlfriend.

But Kurupt FM is under threat, with the news that the council is planning to knock down the gang’s building to make way for luxury flats.

Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning, said: “The love for this show is immense and we want to see them off in style, but aren’t expecting Kurupt FM to be any more respectable on [BBC]2.”

Advertisement

Tags

All about People Just Do Nothing

Picture Shows: Steves (STEVE STAMP), Decoy (DANIEL SYLVESTER WOOLFORD), Chabuddy (ASIM CHAUDRY), Fantasy (MARVIN JAY ALVAREZ), Grindah (ALLAN 'SEAPA' MUSTAFA), Beats (HUGO CHEGWIN) - (C) Roughcut Television - Photographer: Jack Barnes (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dan Snow and Sean Jones (BBC)

WW1 Centenary: How do documentary filmmakers tackle issues like PTSD and shell shock?

Peter Jackson (Getty)/ They Shall Not Grow Old (BBC)

How was They Shall Not Grow Old made? Peter Jackson reveals the extraordinary technology behind his First World War film

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

11 burning questions we have after watching Doctor Who: Demons of the Punjab

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more