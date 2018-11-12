When is People Just Do Nothing series 5 on TV?

Bafta-winning comedy People Just Do Nothing is coming to an end after five series.

However, the Kurupt FM crew aren’t going out without a bang, as the BBC3 mockumentary airs on BBC2 for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know about the fifth and final series.

What time is People Just Do Nothing on TV?

People Just Do Nothing airs Mondays at 10pm on BBC2 (beginning Monday 12th November), and Wednesday at 12.35am in Northern Ireland.

What’s the show about?

The show is created and performed by Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp and Asim Chaudhry. Having starting out as a YouTube show, the series was picked up by BBC3 and went on to win a Bafta in 2017 for best scripted comedy.

It follows a bunch of “man-children” in their 20s, as they attempt to run a pirate radio show in a makeshift recording studio in a Brentford council flat.

What’s series 5 about?

The six new episodes will see DJ Steves (Steve Stamps) have a run-in with the police, while Chabuddy G’s (Chaudhry) dreams come true when he gets an insatiable older girlfriend.

But Kurupt FM is under threat, with the news that the council is planning to knock down the gang’s building to make way for luxury flats.

Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning, said: “The love for this show is immense and we want to see them off in style, but aren’t expecting Kurupt FM to be any more respectable on [BBC]2.”