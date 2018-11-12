We’ve heard which celebrities will be returning to the ballroom and now Strictly Come Dancing has announced the pairings for its all-star 2018 Christmas special.

Six celebrities will be dancing to take the festive dancing trophy, with professionals old and new to the yuletide special taking to the stage.

So, without further ado, here’s how the Christmas pairing look…

Caroline Flack and Gorka Marquez

Unfortunately, Flack won’t be dancing with Pasha Kovalev, with who she won the 12th series of the show in 2012. But as the Christmas special is normally filmed a month before Christmas Day, it’s likely Pasha will still be too tied up dancing with Ashley Roberts in the main competition.

Ann Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke

The two competed together in the 2010 competition where they won over viewers with their comedy routines, making it all the way to week 10. However, don’t expect the duo to receive high scores from the judges this year: they received the lowest points of all dancers across eight shows.

Anita Rani will be paired with Neil Jones

Unfortunately, Rani isn’t able to dance with Gleb Savchenko again, with the professional now performing on Dancing With The Stars in the US. However, this means Neil Jones gets a rare opportunity to compete for a Strictly title.

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara

The two danced together on the 2017 show, but only managed a tenth-place finished after their shock elimination. However, Janette has shown she can win the Christmas show, becoming champion with Melvin Odoom in 2016.

Jake Wood and Luba Mushtuk

Unfortunately Wood is unable to dance with original dance partner Janette Manrara, with the professional instead paired with Aston Merrygold. However, he should still have plenty of confidence after finishing in the semi-final of the 2014 competition.

Michael Vaughan and Nadiya Bychkova

The former cricket captain was originally paired with Natalie Lowe, finishing seventh overall in the 2012 competition. Lowe has since left the show so it will be Nadiya Bychkova who partners the ex-sportsman, dancing for the first time in the Christmas Special.

The Strictly Come Dancing Strictly special will air on Christmas Day, BBC1