Poldark producers bidding to make TV drama based on life of Sir Philip Green

Could we be seeing Sir Philip Green – the TV drama?

RadioTimes.com can reveal that Poldark producers Mammoth Screen have optioned Sunday Times journalist Oliver Shah’s book, Damaged Goods: The Inside Story of Sir Philip Green, the Collapse of BHS and the Death of the High Street, with a view to developing it into a TV series.

Sources at Mammoth Screen tell RadioTimes.com that they have optioned the book by journalist Oliver Shah as this is “a story that stretches far and wide and couldn’t be more necessary”.

Mammoth Screen boss Damien Timmer said, “Oliver’s book is an unparalleled account of the last 40 years of big business in this country. It’s the ultimate story of hubris and greed. We look forward to adapting this extraordinary book into a gripping and seminal drama for our times.”

It is understood that that names being touted to play Sir Philip among casting agents include Gary Oldman and Wolf Hall star Mark Rylance.

Sir Philip was recently named in Parliament as the leading businessman accused by newspaper The Telegraph of sexual and racial harassment.

Lord Peter Hain said in October that he felt it was his duty to name him in the House of Lords, given the “serious and repeated” nature of the allegations.

Sir Philip Green “categorically and wholly” denies the allegations.

Shah’s book, published earlier this summer, is a lively account of Sir Philip’s business practices, and opens with Green’s threat to throw the journalist out of a window.

The author claimed in an article for Tatler how, during his research for the book, Sir Philip would call him up directly to berate him about the unauthorised biography.

Born in Croydon in 1952, Sir Philip attended Carmel College, the now-defunct private school once known as the ‘Jewish Eton’.

Mammoth Screen is currently developing scripts with a view to finding a broadcaster.