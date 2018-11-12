Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. A much-loved Parks and Recreation character is appearing in The Good Place

A much-loved Parks and Recreation character is appearing in The Good Place

Pawnee's biggest star has moved on to another Li'l comedy

PARKS AND RECREATION -- "One Last Ride" Episode 712/713 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Retta as Donna Meagle, Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Jim O'Heir as Garry Gergich -- (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) TL

Although always in our hearts, everyone’s favourite miniature horse Li’l Sebastian sadly left sitcom Parks and Recreation to munch on heaven’s hay.

Advertisement

However, it looks like the Pawnee pony has cantered over to fellow comedy The Good Place for a cameo.

D’Arcy Carden, who plays Janet in the afterlife comedy, posted a picture of herself with the celebrity horse on Twitter, which the Parks and Recreation account soon confirmed as an image of the Sebastian.

But however welcome the Li’l cameo is, there’s one major problem (spoilers ahead!).  The Good Place, supposedly heaven, is actually a cover for the Bad Place meaning Sebastian might have got up to some pretty horrible stuff before passing away. Just what did he get up to in the Snakehole Lounge?

Of course, this isn’t the first Parks and Rec Easter egg The Good Place fans have unwrapped. Mike Schur, who created both shows, has slipped in subtle references, such as the Swanson Safe Company (a nod to Parks and Rec director Ron Swanson), a Jean-Ralphio champagne and Pawnee Paunch Burger.

Advertisement

Li’l Sebastian’s appearance, however, would provide audiences with the biggest link between the two shows yet, a cameo we can only hope will see the horse doing what Leslie Knope said he liked best: eating carrots and urinating freely.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Parks and Recreation

PARKS AND RECREATION -- "One Last Ride" Episode 712/713 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Retta as Donna Meagle, Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Rob Lowe as Chris Traeger, Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt, Jim O'Heir as Garry Gergich -- (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-08-01 at 09.40.25

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s new DIY show is like Parks and Recreation meets Bake Off

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 21: Actors Nick Offerman of "White Fang' attends The IMDb Studio and The IMDb Show on Location at The Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) Getty, TL

Nick Offerman joins the cast of Good Omens

the_good_place_s01e13_still

Meet the cast of The Good Place season 3

THE SINNER -- "Part III" Episode 203 -- Pictured: (l-r) Natalie Paul as Heather Novack, Bill Pullman as Detective Lt. Harry Ambrose -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/USA Network)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more