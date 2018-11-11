Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. How to vote on The X Factor 2018

How to vote on The X Factor 2018

What phone numbers do you need to call? And how do you download the app?

The X Factor judges 2018

How do I vote on The X Factor 2018?

You can vote for your favourite act by calling from a mobile, a landline or via The X Factor app.

Advertisement

In the first weekend of the live shows, TWO acts will be sent home. The act with the lowest number of votes will be immediately eliminated from the show, with the next bottom two performers having to compete in a sing-off to stay in the competition.

The judges will decide which of these two acts will remain. However, if they can’t agree, the leaving performer will be determined by the original public vote.

Votes cost 35p plus any network access charge. Votes in the app are free.

How do I get The X Factor app?

The free app is available to download on both iOS and Android devices. You can get the iOS app here and the Android app here.

You can vote up to FIVE TIMES (!) in each round of voting.

What are The X Factor voting phone numbers?

Giovanni Spano:
From a mobile: 650 51 01
From a landline: 09020 5051 01

Dalton Harris:
From a mobile: 650 51 02
From a landline: 09020 5051 02

Scarlett Lee:
From a mobile: 650 51 03
From a landline: 09020 5051 03

Brendan Murray:
From a mobile: 650 51 04
From a landline: 09020 5051 04

Acacia and Aaliyah:
From a mobile: 650 51 05
From a landline: 09020 5051 05

Bella Penfold:
From a mobile: 650 51 06
From a landline: 09020 5051 06

Misunderstood:
From a mobile: 650 51 07
From a landline: 09020 5051 07

Danny Tetley:
From a mobile: 650 51 08
From a landline: 09020 5051 08

Anthony Russell:
From a mobile: 650 51 09
From a landline: 09020 5051 09

Shan Ako:
From a mobile: 650 51 10
From a landline: 09020 5051 10

You can see the terms and conditions of voting here.

How long is the vote on The X Factor open for?

Voting closes during Sunday’s Results show (starting 8.30pm, ITV)

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV 

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The X Factor

From Syco / Thames The X Factor: SR15 on ITV Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dermot O'Leary - The X Factor 2018

Is The X Factor’s Prize Fight coming back for 2018?

Robbie Williams and X factor act Andy Hoften ©Thames/Syco

Robbie Williams brings The X Factor to its feet as he duets Angels with contestant

ITV, TL

Simon Cowell brings BGT Golden Buzzer to The X Factor

The X Factor judges 2018

Do you think the new X Factor panel is a hit or miss? VOTE now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more