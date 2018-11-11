Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Misunderstood and Gio Spano leave The X Factor 2018

Misunderstood and Gio Spano leave The X Factor 2018

With just three weeks to go until The X Factor final, another two acts have been voted off the show

(ITV)

Misunderstood and Giovanni ‘Gio’ Spano have become the latest acts to leave The X Factor 2018.

Advertisement

The contestants became the seventh and eighth acts to leave as Simon Cowell and the X Factor judges continue to whittle down the acts ahead of the live final on Saturday 1st December.

With guest judge Nile Rodgers taking over from Robbie Williams while he was away on tour, the remaining acts had a new judging line-up to impress.

Unfortunately, Nile immediately saw one of the acts under his temporary charge leave the show, with Misunderstood announced as the act with the fewest votes on the night.

“They’re amazing. Honestly I’m totally blown away, I didn’t expect that at all,” Nile told host Dermot O’Leary as he joined Misunderstood on stage.

Ayda Field added that it would be “a very awkward Skype chat” with Robbie after the show.

The night almost got even worse for Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams however after the only remaining group, Acacia and Aaliyah, found themselves in the sing-off against Overs act Gio Spano.

However, despite a rousing rendition of Let Me Entertain You, the judges eventually chose to send Gio home.

Nile Rodgers chose to save his group Acacia and Aaliyah. Ayda Field meanwhile said she wanted to send home Acacia and Aaliyah after praising Gio’s performance of her husband Robbie’s track.

However, Louis Tomlinson announced he wanted to send Gio home, and after Simon Cowell’s decision to also say goodbye to Gio, it was curtains for the rock act.

The result meant that all of Simon Cowell’s Girls and Louis Tomlinson’s Boys made it safely through Movie Week.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues next Saturday 17th November on ITV

Tags

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

Guest judge Nile Rodgers during X Factor 2018 Movie Week (ITV)

Who's singing what? X Factor Movie Week full song list revealed

Screen Shot 2018-11-03 at 23.05.23

Absent judges, technical problems and last-minute format changes: just what is going on with The X Factor?

From Syco / Thames The X Factor: SR15 on ITV Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Who’s out of The X Factor 2018? The full list of eliminated contestants

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more