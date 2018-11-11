The X Factor 2018: Movie Week songs revealed
Soundtracks from The Greatest Showman and A Star Is Born are set to feature heavily this weekend as the remaining Girls, Boys, Overs and Groups perform live on ITV
Movie Week is here on The X Factor 2018 – so if you’re sick of The Greatest Showman or A Star Is Born soundtrack, look away now.
Still here? Great, well settle in for a night of hopefully trouble-free movie magic on ITV this weekend.
After last weekend’s technical issues, Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and guest judge Nile Rodgers (taking over from Robbie Williams) will be looking for pristine performances from the Girls, Groups, Overs and Boys.
Find out what all the contestants will be singing below…
Girls
Bella Penfold – A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman soundtrack (Pink version)
Scarlett Lee – I’ll Never Love Again from A Star is Born soundtrack
Shan Ako – Never Enough from The Greatest Showman soundtrack
Groups
Acacia and Aaliyah – Survivor by Destiny’s Child – from Tomb Raider
Misunderstood – Maniac from Flashdance soundtrack
Overs
Danny Tetley – My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion – from Titanic
Giovanni Spano – The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman soundtrack
Boys
Anthony Russell – Eye of The Tiger by Survivor – from Rocky
Brendan Murray – Everybody Hurts by REM – from Bewitched and Zootopia
Dalton Harris – California Dreaming by Sia – from San Andreas