Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Is the X Factor normally live?

Is the X Factor normally live?

For the first time in 15 years, last Saturday's 'live show' was prerecorded

The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell

The X Factor live shows: as you can guess from the name, they’re usually not pre-recorded, leaving any gloriously awkward mishaps – like week 1’s Danny Tetley introduction mix-up – exposed to viewers.

Advertisement

In fact, unlike Strictly Come Dancing, X Factor’s Saturday and Sunday shows are normally broadcast live – although viewers see the results show of the BBC dance competition on Sunday, it’s actually filmed the night before.

However, for the first time in the show’s 15 years, last Saturday (November 3) The X Factor wasn’t actually live.

This meant host Dermot O’Leary wasn’t able to acknowledge the show’s Dalek-style sound problems as it had been recorded hours earlier. The error forced the show to cancel its Saturday vote.

Before the votes opened on Sunday, viewers saw repeats of all 12 performances in full – minus the judges’ comments.

Why wasn’t The X Factor live last Saturday?

Although broadcast ‘as live’, Saturday’s show was filmed earlier that evening. This was to accommodate judge Robbie Williams, who needed to leave the UK for South America to perform concerts as part of his world tour.

Williams was scheduled to play for crowds in Santiago (Chile) on Monday November 5, with flights to the city taking approximately 15 hours from London.

Advertisement

Is X Factor’s Sunday’s live?

Yes, just like Saturday’s show, Sunday’s result night is usually filmed live.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor 2018 judges: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

TL, ITV

Nile Rodgers to replace Robbie Williams on The X Factor 2018 live shows

From Syco / Thames The X Factor: SR15 on ITV Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Who’s out of The X Factor 2018? The full list of eliminated contestants

X Factor 2018 live acts

X Factor Fright Night songs revealed

Fans have been less than impressed with Radio 2's pairing of Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley (BBC Pictures)

What's gone wrong at Radio 2?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more