Strictly Come Dancing reveals celebrities’ songs and dances for week 8

How are we on week eight already? Strictly‘s remaining couples now have their sights firmly set on Blackpool Week, which will take place on Saturday 17th November 2018.

Advertisement

As the competition hots up following Dr Ranj Singh’s departure, there promises to be some excellent routines in week eight, with tunes ranging from Audrey Hepburn’s Moon River and No Diggity by Minimatic.

Read on for all the couple’s dances and songs for this week.

Below is the full list of dances and songs the celebs and professional dancers will be performing for week eight of Strictly:

What are the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing week eight?

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev– Couples’ Choice – Contemporary to Unsteady – Erich Lee Gravity Remix by X Ambassadors

Will Ashley and Pasha top the leaderboard again with this contemporary dance number? (Probably)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton –Charleston to No Diggity by Minimatic

After they were in the dance-off again in week seven, could the couple impress with their Charleston?

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden – Samba to Feels Like Home by Sigala, Fuse ODG, Sean Paul, Kent Jones

Danny had a wobble last week, coming bottom of the leaderboard — but will his Samba to Feels Like Home prove a home-run?

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Jive to Reet Petite by Jackie Wilson

Could Faye and Giovanni be jiving all the way to Blackpool?

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse – Salsa to Follow The Leader by Soca Boys

Oti will be putting Graeme through his paces for this fast-paced routine.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell –Samba to MMMBop by Hansen

Joe’s proven he’s light on his feet before — can he score a 10 from the judges following his hat-trick of nines last week?

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec –Quickstep to I Want You To Want Me by Letters to Cleo

After her injury, fingers crossed Kate’s recovered enough to master the tricky Quickstep.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard – Viennese Waltz to You Are The Reason by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis

Following a more than respectable 31 from the judges in week seven, Lauren and AJ will be hoping to climb the leaderboard this time around.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – Waltz to Moon River by Audrey Hepburn

Advertisement

An iconic song from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, we predict this will be a fan favourite.