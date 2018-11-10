Nile Rodgers to replace Robbie Williams on The X Factor 2018 live shows

Chic star Nile Rodgers is set to replace judge Robbie Williams on The X Factor in upcoming live shows.

Rodgers – who featured in the Judges’ Houses stage as a guest mentor alongside Louis Tomlinson – will fill in for Williams on Sunday’s show while the Take That star flies to Santiago as part of his South American tour.

Rodgers will also be in the studio on Saturday to support Robbie and his Groups.

In an X Factor first, Saturday’s Live show won’t actually be live. To accommodate Williams’ travel plans, the show will be pre-recorded earlier in the evening but will be aired ‘as live’ in its usual time slot (8.35pm, ITV).

Sunday’s show, however, will return to the usual live format.

Rodgers will fill in for Williams the following weekend, but it’s not yet clear if the legendary guitarist will appear on the panel for Williams’ third week of absence.

Rodgers Nile said: “I had such a great time with Louis at the Judge’s House in Ibiza a couple of weeks ago that when the opportunity came to step in for Robbie I could not say ‘no’.

“From CHIC and Sister Sledge to Duran Duran and Daft Punk, I’ve had great experiences with Groups in my career, so I look forward to giving them as much support as I can while Rob is away!”

As part of his Heavy Entertainment Show tour, Williams is scheduled to perform in Santiago on Monday (5th November) Buenos Aires on Saturday 10th November and in Mexico City the following Saturday (17th November).

The X Factor is on 8.35pm Saturdays and 8pm Sundays, ITV