The X Factor 2018: Movie Week songs revealed

Movie Week is here on The X Factor 2018 – so if you’re sick of The Greatest Showman or A Star Is Born soundtrack, look away now.

Still here? Great, well settle in for a night of hopefully trouble-free movie magic on ITV this weekend.

After last weekend’s technical issues, Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and guest judge Nile Rodgers (taking over from Robbie Williams) will be looking for pristine performances from the Girls, Groups, Overs and Boys.

Find out what all the contestants will be singing below…

Girls

Bella Penfold – A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman soundtrack (Pink version)

Scarlett Lee – I’ll Never Love Again from A Star is Born soundtrack

Shan Ako – Never Enough from The Greatest Showman soundtrack

Groups

Acacia and Aaliyah – Survivor by Destiny’s Child – from Tomb Raider

Misunderstood – Maniac from Flashdance soundtrack

Overs

Danny Tetley – My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion – from Titanic

Giovanni Spano – The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman soundtrack

Boys

Anthony Russell – Eye of The Tiger by Survivor – from Rocky

Brendan Murray – Everybody Hurts by REM – from Bewitched and Zootopia

Dalton Harris – California Dreaming by Sia – from San Andreas