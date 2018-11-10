Who is Stacey Dooley? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and TV presenter

Stacey Dooley has been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2018.

The investigative journalist and TV presenter is best-known for hosting hard-hitting BBC documentaries including Stacey Dooley Investigates and Stacey Dooley on The Frontline: Gun Girls and ISIS.

The news was revealed on Strictly’s social media channels on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Stacey said: “It’s happening! I’m taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year and my mother is going to explode.

“2018 has already been such an incredible year for me, I’ve done some amazing things and I’m excited to add ‘becoming a dancing GENIUS’ to the list! Typically, work for me is very serious and can be quite hard core so I’m going to soak up the escapism and bathe in the sequins. See you on the dance floor!”

Earlier this year, Stacey was awarded an MBE for her services to broadcasting and won the One World Media Award for her face-to-face interview with an ISIS solider.

Stacey becomes the eighth celebrity confirmed alongside previously-announced stars Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Danny John-Jules, Joe Sugg, Vick Hope, Graeme Swann and Dr Ranj Singh.

Meanwhile here are more of the names who are also being linked to this series.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Who is Stacey Dooley’s professional partner?

She is paired up with Kevin Clifton.

Weekly score

Week One: 24 (6,6,6,6)

Week Two: 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Week Three: 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Week Four: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Week Five: 33 (8,7,9,9)

Week Six: 35 (8,9,9,9)

Week Seven: 36 (9,9,9,9)

Stacey Dooley: key facts

Age: 31

Job: TV presenter and investigative journalist

Twitter: @StaceyDooley

Instagram: @sjdooley