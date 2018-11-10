Line of Duty stars gear up for big interview scene in new series five picture

Police corruption drama Line of Duty has become famous for its lengthy, dialogue-heavy interrogation scenes, games of verbal cat and mouse between our heroes AC-12 and the bent coppers they’re trying to nab that often take up big portions of the episodes.

And it looks like the upcoming fifth series of the BBC drama will be no exception, with star Martin Compston posting a behind-the-scenes picture that appears to show his character Steve Arnott, Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings and Vicky McClure’s Kate Fleming about to start grilling a suspect.

With notes and glasses of water in hand, the three actors are having the finishing touches put to their makeup in the photo, which also seems to be taken inside the distinctive glass-box interrogation room of AC-12.

Another week down. Taking some of our lovely make up and costume team to Kevin Bridges. As you can see they’ve earned a nite out. Have a top wknd troops! #lineofduty5 https://t.co/zqTaDEkvDU pic.twitter.com/Tovt74XDQA — martin compston (@martin_compston) November 9, 2018

And the whole thing was enough to bring back traumatic flashbacks for Daniel Mays, who remembered his own time on the other side of that table during Line of Duty’s third series…

Looks like it’s business as usual down at AC-12. I remember this view very well from my time on the other side of the table. Preened and pampered as ever eh @martin_compston? Enjoy your night out mate. Can’t wait for the new series. Love to all on @Line_of_duty 👍 https://t.co/pKbtYOhpN5 — Daniel Mays (@DanielMays9) November 9, 2018

We can only imagine the drama those glass walls will see when the team return to solve the mystery of the balaclava men next year…

Line of Duty will return in 2019